'Funky Winkerbean' and his creator Tom Batiuk grow up together

Ohio resident Tom Batiuk’s comic strips have appeared in newspapers for decades and as time passes, his characters have grown up with him. Now his Funky Winkerbean comic celebrates its 50th year. Throughout the comic strip, the title character and his friends tackle serious topics that are balanced with humor.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with Batiuk about how his work all began and how it has evolved over the decades.

