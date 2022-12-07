Survivor of clergy sexual abuse calls on Ohio lawmakers to help other survivors

A survivor of clergy sexual abuse has been speaking out about the pain of living with what happened to him, and is now urging lawmakers to pass legislation that would help other survivors.

Paul Neyer was sexually abused by Father Geoff Drew from the age of eight until 10 while Drew was lay music minister in Cincinnati. Drew pleaded guilty to nine counts of rape. He was sentenced to seven years in prison as part of a plea agreement.

In October, Neyer joined other survivors in calling on lawmakers to eliminate the statute of limitation on reporting and prosecuting child sex crimes. To date, 48 states have either lifted these limits or revised them.

Guests:



Paul Neyer, abuse survivor



Liesl Neyer, Paul’s wife



Craig Cheatham, I-Team chief Investigative Reporter, WCPO 9

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: