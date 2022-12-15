Remembering Dr. O'dell Owens and writer Kathy Y. Wilson

Two prominent members of the community died last month: health leader Dr. O’dell Owens and writer Kathy Y. Wilson. Their professions were dramatically different, but both had reputations for their candor and willingness to speak truth to power. On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with those who knew them about how they’ll be remembered.

First, about Owens — his legacy and his many leadership roles in Greater Cincinnati, from coroner to president of Cincinnati State to leading Interact for Health.

Then, about Wilson — her sharp wit, her appointment as Cincinnati’s first writer-in-residence and how she mentored and encouraged others to tell their own stories.

Guests:



Mona Morrow, retired director of Community Affairs, WCPO



Karen Bankston, associate dean Clinical Practice, Partnership and Community Engagement, University of Cincinnati College of Nursing



Gene Ellington, personal friend of Dr. Owens



Torie Wiggins, co-adapter of Your Negro Tour Guide



Dani McClain, writer and author of We Live for the We: The Political Power of Black Motherhood

