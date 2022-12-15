© 2022 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Remembering Dr. O'dell Owens and writer Kathy Y. Wilson

Published December 15, 2022 at 4:00 AM EST
Two prominent members of the community died last month: health leader Dr. O’dell Owens and writer Kathy Y. Wilson. Their professions were dramatically different, but both had reputations for their candor and willingness to speak truth to power. On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with those who knew them about how they’ll be remembered.

First, about Owens — his legacy and his many leadership roles in Greater Cincinnati, from coroner to president of Cincinnati State to leading Interact for Health.

Then, about Wilson — her sharp wit, her appointment as Cincinnati’s first writer-in-residence and how she mentored and encouraged others to tell their own stories.

Guests:

  • Mona Morrow, retired director of Community Affairs, WCPO
  • Karen Bankston, associate dean Clinical Practice, Partnership and Community Engagement, University of Cincinnati College of Nursing
  • Gene Ellington, personal friend of Dr. Owens
  • Torie Wiggins, co-adapter of Your Negro Tour Guide
  • Dani McClain, writer and author of We Live for the We: The Political Power of Black Motherhood

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionDr. O'dell OwensKathy Y. Wilson
