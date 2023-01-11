Walnut Hills High School students helped restore a green space. Now they have an outdoor classroom

A patch of land that was overgrown with invasive species just a few years ago has become Cincinnati’s newest park. Walnut Hills High School students were instrumental in transforming the honeysuckle-filled tangle into Walnut Woods. And now it's being used as an outdoor classroom.

The park is just one of the focal points of the new programming at the Lloyd Library and Museum, which accompanies the exhibit Sylvan Roots. The exhibit, on display through March 24, showcases the Lloyd’s extensive collection of books on trees and explores their medicinal properties, and even their military and economic uses.

On Saturday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m., the Lloyd invites you to explore Walnut Woods with an outdoor tour, Walking Walnut Woods: Restoration of an Urban Forest.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the restoration effort at Walnut Woods and the new exhibit.

Guests:



Allie Mondini, life and earth science teacher, Walnut Hills High School



Greg Torres, naturalist and conservation and land management technician, Cincinnati Parks Department



Sam Settlemyre, community engagement coordinator, Civic Garden Center



Patricia Van Skaik, executive director, Lloyd Library and Museum

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

