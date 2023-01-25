© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

New Alzheimer's drug comes with a steep price tag and some concerns

Published January 25, 2023 at 4:01 AM EST
Dr. William Burke reviews a PET brain scan at Banner Alzheimer's Institute in Phoenix in 2018. An experimental Alzheimer's drug from Biogen and Eisai called Leqembi was just approved by the FDA.

The FDA has approved a new Alzheimer’s drug, giving patients and their caregivers new hope. But the medication, called Leqembi, comes with a steep price tag, and experts have described its effects as modest.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with a local researcher about whether the drug could do more harm than good. We also talk with a local Alzheimer's Association staffer about whether families are willing to take that risk.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

