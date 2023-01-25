New Alzheimer's drug comes with a steep price tag and some concerns

The FDA has approved a new Alzheimer’s drug, giving patients and their caregivers new hope. But the medication, called Leqembi, comes with a steep price tag, and experts have described its effects as modest.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with a local researcher about whether the drug could do more harm than good. We also talk with a local Alzheimer's Association staffer about whether families are willing to take that risk.

Guests:



Alberto Espay, MD, professor of neurology, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine



Dayna Ritchey, program director, Alzheimer's Association, Greater Cincinnati and Miami Valley chapters

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: