New Alzheimer's drug comes with a steep price tag and some concerns
The FDA has approved a new Alzheimer’s drug, giving patients and their caregivers new hope. But the medication, called Leqembi, comes with a steep price tag, and experts have described its effects as modest.
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with a local researcher about whether the drug could do more harm than good. We also talk with a local Alzheimer's Association staffer about whether families are willing to take that risk.
Guests:
- Alberto Espay, MD, professor of neurology, University of Cincinnati College of Medicine
- Dayna Ritchey, program director, Alzheimer's Association, Greater Cincinnati and Miami Valley chapters
Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.
