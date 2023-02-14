Get ahead on your spring garden prep; plus what to do about the invasive Callery pear tree

With these milder temperatures, it can feel like spring is right around the corner. There’s plenty to do right now to prepare your garden for the coming season so you don’t get behind the ball.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss soil health, succession planting and crop protection with our panel of experts.

Plus, there's a lot of buzz about Ohio banning the sale of a popular pear tree. We'll talk about replacements for the Callery pear tree and how to safely remove this invasive plant.

Guests:



Kymisha Montgomery, community gardens coordinator, Civic Garden Center



Joe Boggs, Hamilton County extension agent, assistant professor entomology, Ohio State University



Dave Benninger, area manager and ISA certified arborist, Davey Tree



Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: