Cincinnati Edition

Get ahead on your spring garden prep; plus what to do about the invasive Callery pear tree

Published February 14, 2023 at 4:00 AM EST
Ohio has banned the sale of the Callery pear tree as an invasive species

With these milder temperatures, it can feel like spring is right around the corner. There’s plenty to do right now to prepare your garden for the coming season so you don’t get behind the ball.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss soil health, succession planting and crop protection with our panel of experts.

Plus, there's a lot of buzz about Ohio banning the sale of a popular pear tree. We'll talk about replacements for the Callery pear tree and how to safely remove this invasive plant.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

