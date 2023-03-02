What does meaningful reform look like for the survivors of crime?

Public safety reform leader Lenore Anderson recently visited Cincinnati to discuss criminal justice reform. In her book, In Their Names, Anderson argues against the notion that putting more people in prison translates into less crime and that tough drug sentencing is an effective deterrent.

Anderson joined Sheila Nared with the Trauma Recovery Center for a recent forum on safety and victims' rights.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what Anderson believes meaningful reform looks like for the survivors of crime.

Guests:



