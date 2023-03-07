U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments on Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

The Supreme Court is set to hear two proceedings challenging the legality of the Biden Administration's student loan forgiveness plan. If passed, the initiative would cancel almost half a trillion dollars in student loan debt.

If the Supreme Court strikes down the student loan forgiveness plan, millions of borrowers may have to rely on existing initiatives, such as the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Plan.

On Cincinnati Edition, we examine Biden's current plan and the impact it may have on the economy and current and future borrowers.

Guests:

Brent Shock, vice president of enrollment management and student success, Miami University

Michael Jones, Ph.d., associate professor, educator of economics, University of Cincinnati

