'Dungeons & Dragons' is having a resurgence

The popularity of role-player games, or RPGs, spans across multiple backgrounds and generations of gamers, but none has amassed the cult following as Dungeons & Dragons since its introduction in 1974. But its rise to popularity has not come without controversy, from claims of seducing players to Satanism to racist characters.

On Cincinnati Edition, we explore the origins of the game, how it amassed millions of players amid controversy, and its resurgence in pop culture.

Guests:

Josh Courtney and Adrianne Porciello, co-owners of Cerberus Den

Nathan Carmen, RPG gamer and creator

TT Stern-Enzi, film critic, artistic director of the Over-the-Rhine Film Festival

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: