Would measure make Kentucky's state education system more political -- or less?

A bill making its way through the Kentucky General Assembly would change the way the state’s education commissioner and board of education are selected.

Senate Bill 107 would create a committee to nominate members of the state school board who would be referred to the governor and confirmed by the Kentucky Senate.

The bill also would require the Kentucky Senate to confirm the state school board’s appointment – or reappointment – of the state education commissioner.

Opponents of the measure argue it would politicize Kentucky’s education system – a system that was overhauled by the 1990 Kentucky Education Reform Act in an effort to shield schools from political interference.

But supporters say SB 107 aims to make the Kentucky Board of Education and Kentucky Department of Education independent from a governor’s administration.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the legislation and what it could mean for Kentucky’s public schools.

Guests:



Jamie Lucke, editor in chief of The Kentucky Lantern

Gary Houchens, director of Western Kentucky University’s Educational Leadership Doctoral Program and professor in the School of Leadership & Professional Studies

