Cincinnati Edition

Ohio lawmakers consider lowering the age to become a police officer, plus more top stories

Published March 24, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
WVXU

Ohio's House speaker quashes hopes some Republican lawmakers had about holding a special election in August for voters to weigh in on whether or not to require 60% voter approval on proposed changes to Ohio's constitution. On Cincinnati Edition, we'll hear what halted the momentum.

Then, Cincinnati Public Schools' superintendent faces criticism from parents and teachers over her proposed budget and from administrators over her leadership. We'll break down the budget and how she's responding.

Plus, the Cincinnati Police Department is grappling with staffing shortages and recruitment challenges. In the meantime, Ohio lawmakers propose lowering the age to become a police officer. We'll discuss how departments are working to attract new officers.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

