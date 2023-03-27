How prepared are Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana for the next major public health emergency?

The United States surpassed a million deaths due to COVID-19 in 2022 — at the same time rates of routine vaccinations for young children and adults continued to decrease.

Last year also marked the eighth year in a row that the U.S. had 10 or more separate weather-related disasters with damages totaling $1 billion or more, according to the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information.

In its new report, "Ready or Not 2023: Protecting the Public's Health from Diseases, Disasters and Bioterrorism," Trust for America's Health measures how prepared states are for a range of public health emergencies.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about how Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana ranked, and about public health preparedness in Greater Cincinnati.

Dr. Nadine Gracia, president and CEO of Trust for America’s Health

Tiffany Mattingly, vice president for clinical strategies at The Health Collaborative

