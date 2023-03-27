© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

How prepared are Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana for the next major public health emergency?

Published March 27, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
Virus Outbreak Ohio
Tim Green of Cleves, Ohio, sells masks to a customer - hard to come by at the time - in the wake of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Cincinnati.

The United States surpassed a million deaths due to COVID-19 in 2022 — at the same time rates of routine vaccinations for young children and adults continued to decrease.

Last year also marked the eighth year in a row that the U.S. had 10 or more separate weather-related disasters with damages totaling $1 billion or more, according to the NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information.

In its new report, "Ready or Not 2023: Protecting the Public's Health from Diseases, Disasters and Bioterrorism," Trust for America's Health measures how prepared states are for a range of public health emergencies.

The full report is available online.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about how Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana ranked, and about public health preparedness in Greater Cincinnati.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: 

