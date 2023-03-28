What's next after Ky. Gov. Andy Beasher vetoed a controversial anti-trans bill?

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear vetoed a bill on Friday that among other things would ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth in the state. Senate Bill 150 passed the Kentucky General Assembly on March 16.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Max Wise, also prohibits school districts from requiring teachers to use a student's preferred pronouns, prevents students from using the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity and bans lessons on gender identity and sexual orientation.

Despite the governor's actions, the Republican-dominated legislature can override the veto.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what's next with this bill and the impact it could have in the state.

Cincinnati Edition reached out to Sen. Max Wise, who did not respond to our request for an interview.

Guests:



Amber Duke, executive director, ACLU of Kentucky



Alex Acquisto, health and social services reporter, Lexington Herald Leader



Whitney, parent



Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: