Cincinnati Edition

When is it safe to transplant your vegetable seedlings? Plus more tips from gardening experts

Published March 29, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
Spring is here, and eager gardeners are busy with their preparations. If you're starting seeds, we'll talk about the best time to transplant, plus preparing your garden for spring planting. And if you have cold weather injury to your plants, we have some advice for that, too.

It’s a full hour of gardening on Cincinnati Edition, plus your phone calls at 513-419-7100 and emails at Talk@wvxu.org.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

