City of Cincinnati rolls out completed 2023 Green Cincinnati Plan

The city of Cincinnati announced Monday its new 2023 Green Cincinnati Plan , as a follow up to its 2018 rollout that focused on upgrading city buildings and creating “green” public transportation.

Every five years, the city updates the plan to identify “near-term steps” Cincinnati must take to achieve its goal of reaching a 50% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030, and 100% community-wide carbon neutrality by 2050. In the latest iteration, the plan focuses on “operationalizing equity,” with initiatives that address the needs of communities who experience the biggest impacts of climate change in the region.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the updated plan with city officials and what steps are being taken to help implement it.

Guests:



Cincinnati City Council Member Meeka Owens

Oliver Kroner, director of the Office of Environment & Sustainability at city of Cincinnati

Ashlee Young, vice president of policy and engagement for Interact for Health

