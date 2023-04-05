© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Millions expected to lose health care coverage during Medicaid 'unwinding' period

Published April 5, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT
Nearly 200,000 Ohioans and millions of Americans are set to lose Medicaid benefits this month.

States have been required by Congress to keep people continuously enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic, even if their incomes changed. But that requirement came to an end March 31.

So how can states ensure that people still eligible for Medicaid do not lose their coverage, as well as help those no longer eligible to quickly secure other forms of health insurance during this "unwinding" period?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what you need to know.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

