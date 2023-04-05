Millions expected to lose health care coverage during Medicaid 'unwinding' period

Nearly 200,000 Ohioans and millions of Americans are set to lose Medicaid benefits this month.

States have been required by Congress to keep people continuously enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic, even if their incomes changed. But that requirement came to an end March 31.

So how can states ensure that people still eligible for Medicaid do not lose their coverage, as well as help those no longer eligible to quickly secure other forms of health insurance during this "unwinding" period?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what you need to know.

Guests:



Kathy Hempstead, Ph.D., senior policy advisor, Robert Wood Johnson Foundation



Keli Tudor, section chief of family and adult assistance, Hamilton County Job and Family Services



