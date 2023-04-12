Playhouse in the Park's inaugural arts incubator launches a podcast highlighting Indigenous voices

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park announced the inaugural class of artists in their New Arts and Culture Incubator Program in January — an initiative providing resources and mentoring to nine local organizations and two Cincinnati-based theatre artists from marginalized communities.

The Urban Native Collective (UNC) was selected in this first class of recipients to create a more inclusive arts scene, and began production of their new podcast, Life in the Margins: An Urban Native Experience, in April.

On Cincinnati Edition, we learn more about the new podcast and how it will help shine a light on issues of the local Indigenous community.

Guests:

Briana Mazzolini-Blanchard, executive director of the United Native Collective and host of Life in the Margins: An Urban Native Experience podcast

podcast Homer Shadowhawk, co-host of Life in the Margins: An Urban Native Experience podcast

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

