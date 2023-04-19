© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Medicare Advantage under scrutiny

Published April 19, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT
Increasingly, companies are contracting with Medicare exchanges to try to ease the transition for their former employees.
The privatized alternative to traditional Medicare is under scrutiny for practices that overcharge taxpayers.

There have been widespread complaints that Medicare Advantage plans are billing for outdated or false conditions while denying payments to patients for legitimate claims.

What is the Biden administration doing to crack down on abuses and fraud? On Cincinnati Edition we’ll take a look at what is being done to protect seniors and taxpayers.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

