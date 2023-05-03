The pandemic caused a childcare staffing crisis. It's still not over

The childcare staffing crisis — which surged during the pandemic — isn't letting up. Some estimates put the number at 100,000 fewer workers in the field. They've gone to positions in retail, delivery and education that pay more. And while they're missing from the childcare field, parents are also increasingly missing from work, taking fewer hours or quitting entirely to care for their children.

On Cincinnati Edition, we're going to talk about the childcare staffing crisis, the causes, the challenges for parents, what needs to be done to raise salaries and new approaches to recruiting.

Guests:



Vanessa Freytag, president and CEO, 4C for Children



Garri Davis, founder and CEO, Water Lily Learning Center



Roxanna Holland, parent



Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

