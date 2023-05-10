© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
The fierce battle for Kentucky's GOP gubernatorial nomination

Published May 10, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
Eric Deters; Daniel Cameron; Kelly Craft; Ryan Quarles; Alan Keck
Timothy D. Easley
/
AP
Kentucky gubernatorial candidates, from left, Eric Deters, Daniel Cameron, Kelly Craft, Ryan Quarles, and Alan Keck get ready before the start of the Kentucky Gubernatorial GOP Primary Debate in Lexington, Ky., Monday, May 1, 2023.

We're just days away from Kentucky's primary with early voting happening from May 11 through May 13 before Election Day May 16.

It's been a fierce battle for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk in-depth with Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, the only one of the leading Republican candidates for governor who made time for an interview with us.

Then we'll discuss the tensions between the top contenders and where they’re polling. Plus, we'll hear how the most recent televised debates played out and what messages the candidates are trying to communicate to voters in this final push.

Guests:

