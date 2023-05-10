The fierce battle for Kentucky's GOP gubernatorial nomination

We're just days away from Kentucky's primary with early voting happening from May 11 through May 13 before Election Day May 16.

It's been a fierce battle for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll talk in-depth with Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles, the only one of the leading Republican candidates for governor who made time for an interview with us.

Then we'll discuss the tensions between the top contenders and where they’re polling. Plus, we'll hear how the most recent televised debates played out and what messages the candidates are trying to communicate to voters in this final push.

Guests:



Ryan Quarles, Kentucky commissioner of agriculture



McKenna Horsley, political reporter, Kentucky Lantern



Mark Payne, government and politics reporter, LINK NKY



Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

