AAPI Heritage Month art exhibits explore issues of immigration, social justice and more

Several exhibits in Cincinnati are highlighting the works of local Asian American artists for AAPI Heritage Month. The subject matter explores issues of heritage, immigration and social justice. Curators Yuling Huang and Saad Ghosn have brought together more than a dozen artists for the month of May.

The exhibit Voices & Visions: Expressions by Cincinnati Asian American Artists is on display through May 27 at the Walnut Hills Branch Public Library and through June 18 at the Contemporary Arts Center.

The AAPI Celebratory Art Event and Art Exhibit is May 27 from 2-6 p.m. at the Mount Auburn Presbyterian Church. The exhibit runs through June 11.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the contributions of local AAPI artists.

Guests:



Yuling Huang, artist and part-time faculty of art history, Northern Kentucky University School of the Arts Art & Design program



Saad Ghosn, organizer, founder and artist, SOS Art

