From fleas and ticks to cats on leashes, we're talking all things pets!

Summer months are a time for outdoor fun for many of us – and for our pets.

But fleas and ticks are out in force this time of year, too, and protecting furry friends from infestation can also protect their human families.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the best ways to keep cherished dogs and cats safe outside, along with tips for taking cats outside on leashes and how to reduce pets’ fears when neighbors start setting off noisy, summer fireworks.

It’s the pet show – and your questions – for the full hour.

Guests:



Dr. Jennifer Wells, DMV, University of Cincinnati Blue Ash College program director and professor of veterinary technology

Dae Grodin, Dog-Abilities.com owner and trainer

Patience Fisher, Patience for Cats founder and associate certified cat behavior consultant

