© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Churchill Downs suspends racing after 12 horse deaths

Published June 13, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
a jockey rides a brown horse while trotting by a "churchill downs" sign.
Charlie Riedel
/
AP
Kentucky Derby entrant Two Phils works out at at Churchill Downs Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Louisville, Ky.

For the first time in history, Churchill Downs has suspended racing and moved operations temporarily to Ellis Park after the death of 12 horses. The unusual number of injuries began in late April and have shocked fans and racing officials.

But as Churchill Downs looks to determine if there is anything wrong with the track, there are calls to reform the industry. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the latest with the investigation and the animal welfare concerns.

Guests:

  • Kathy Hessler, assistant dean for animal law, George Washington University Law School
  • Sylvia Goodman, breaking news reporter, Louisville Public Media

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionChurchill Downshorse racinganimals
Stay Connected