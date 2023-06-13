Churchill Downs suspends racing after 12 horse deaths

For the first time in history, Churchill Downs has suspended racing and moved operations temporarily to Ellis Park after the death of 12 horses. The unusual number of injuries began in late April and have shocked fans and racing officials.

But as Churchill Downs looks to determine if there is anything wrong with the track, there are calls to reform the industry. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the latest with the investigation and the animal welfare concerns.

Guests:



Kathy Hessler, assistant dean for animal law, George Washington University Law School



Sylvia Goodman, breaking news reporter, Louisville Public Media



Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

