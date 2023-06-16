An apology for urban renewal's impact on the West End, plus more top stories

Advocates for affordable childcare and early childhood education programs hope Ohio's Republican senators will reconsider funding changes to programs they say will help working parents. The Ohio Ballot Board must rewrite the language in the proposed constitutional amendment in the upcoming August special election. On Cincinnati Edition, we'll discuss why, and what Democrats are saying about the language in the current ballot.

Plus, Cincinnati Council Member Scotty Johnson, Mayor Aftab Pureval and other officials apologized on behalf of the city for urban renewal's impact on the West End, as originally outlined in the city’s 1948 Master Plan .

All that and more on the weekly news review.

Guests:

Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau

Erin Gottsacker, reporter, The Ohio Newsroom

Kendall Crawford, reporter and producer, The Ohio Newsroom

Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

Nick Swartsell, general assignment reporter, WVXU

