How many fewer abortions were performed after the overturning of Roe v. Wade?

One year since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, some states have acted to severely restrict abortion access while others are protecting it. According to the Guttmacher Institute, which tracks state-level abortion legislation, state legislators introduced 563 provisions to restrict access to abortion in 2022 alone.

From July 2022 through March 2023, more than 25,000 people were unable to get an abortion from a provider according to a #WeCount study. In Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana lawmakers have moved pass near total abortion bans that have been challenged with lawsuits.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll look at abortion numbers by state and examine the effort to get an abortion rights proposal on the ballot in Ohio.

Guests:



Danielle Bessett, Ph.D., associate professor of sociology, University of Cincinnati, co-principal investigator Ohio Policy Evaluation Network (OPEN)



Jessie Balmert, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau

