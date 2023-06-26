Lawmakers draft bill that could alter how social studies is taught in Ohio K-12 schools

In May, Ohio Republicans introduced House Bill 103 that, if passed, would create new standards for how social studies is taught in K-12 classrooms statewide . The legislation would create a task force appointed by state legislators and the governor to develop social studies and civics curriculum for students using the conservative-leaning American Birthright model. Ohio Democrats and opponents of the bill claim the proposed legislation’s new standards are biased and the latest battle in the culture wars.

On Cincinnati Edition, we learn more about the proposed changes and how the bill would impact Ohio students and educators if passed.

Guests:



Sarah J. Kaka, Ph.D., assistant professor of education and education department, Ohio Wesleyan University

Howard Wilkinson, WVXU senior political analyst

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: