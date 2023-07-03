Our experts offer tips for keeping your dogs and cats calm when the fireworks start

Independence Day is just around the corner, and that means fireworks.

Do you have a dog or cat who gets terrified when the loud booms start this time of year? Have you wondered what you could do to ease their anxiety?

Or maybe you have a cat who spends lots of time outdoors rain or shine.

Even if your feline friend seems quite brave, there are summertime hazards you’ll want to keep in mind to make sure your pet stays safe.

On Cincinnati Edition, our pet experts will talk about how to keep your furry family members happy and feeling secure this time of year – and will answer your questions.

Guests:



Denise Johnson, DVM, general practitioner of veterinary medicine and certified cat behavior consultant

Lisa Desatnik, certified professional dog trainer and owner of So Much PETential

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

