Tips for picking the right sunscreen for you and your family

There seem to be more sunscreen products on store shelves than ever, and it can be confusing to know which one is best.

Do the products that claim to be safest for the environment work best to reduce the risk of skin cancer?

And are there any common ingredients in sunscreens that are carcinogens themselves?

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with a cosmetic chemist about misconceptions about sunscreen ingredients and how to stay safe in the summer sun.

Kelly Dobos, cosmetic chemist and adjunct instructor of cosmetic science at the University of Cincinnati.

