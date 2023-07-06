© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Health
Cincinnati Edition

Tips for picking the right sunscreen for you and your family

Published July 6, 2023 at 4:01 AM EDT
Hear from a cosmetic chemist about misconceptions about sunscreen ingredients.

There seem to be more sunscreen products on store shelves than ever, and it can be confusing to know which one is best.

Do the products that claim to be safest for the environment work best to reduce the risk of skin cancer?

And are there any common ingredients in sunscreens that are carcinogens themselves?

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with a cosmetic chemist about misconceptions about sunscreen ingredients and how to stay safe in the summer sun.

Guest:

  • Kelly Dobos, cosmetic chemist and adjunct instructor of cosmetic science at the University of Cincinnati.

The University of Cincinnati is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

