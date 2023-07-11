Imposter scams are the top fraud in the U.S. It's costing Americans billions

In 2022, nearly 200,000 Americans were targeted by scammers, according to a recent report from the Federal Trade Commission. Scammers, posing as an authority figure from government agencies, cost Americans $2.6 billion in losses last year alone.

Sophisticated tech providing access to real-time information, voice modification and psychological tactics has made it even more difficult for victims to spot fraudulent callers.

On Cincinnati Edition, we learn more about the top imposter scams in the region, what tools scammers are using and what to do if you suspect that someone is trying to scam you.

Guest:



Dave Hatter, cyber security consultant, intrustIT

