The August special election is just around the corner. Here's what voters should know about Issue 1

The August special election is quickly approaching, with just one issue on the ballot that could dramatically impact how future state constitutional amendments are passed. We'll learn what supporters and opponents have to say and what you need to know when heading to the polls.

Plus, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returns to Cincinnati this summer to teach the CPR and AED skills that saved his life on the field.

All that and more on the weekly news review.

Guests:

Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

Scott Wartman, politics reporter, The Cincinnati Enquirer

Dan Horn, investigative reporter, The Cincinnati Enquirer

Stephanie Kuzydym, enterprise reporter, The Courier Journal

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F.

