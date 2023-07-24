Biden's new plan to forgive student debt, explained. Plus, what you need to know as payments resume

After the U.S. Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden's plan to cancel student loan debt, the administration promised new measures to provide relief. Earlier this month, the administration announced a plan to cancel $39 billion in federal student loans for more than 804,000 borrowers. And the U.S. Department of Education has other strategies in the works, too.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss who may be eligible, and take a look at how borrowers need to prepare as the student loan payment pause ends in October.

Guests:



Michelle Abernathy, financial counselor, Smart Money



Beth Johnson, director of student financial assistance, Miami University



