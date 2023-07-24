Meet the woman providing help to wounded warriors in Ukraine

There is no doubt Russia's war in Ukraine has cost tens of thousands of lives on both sides of the battle. The Ukrainian government doesn't officially release figures for the number of its troops killed or wounded in action.

News reports in April about leaked U.S. intelligence documents included estimates of more than 15,000 Ukrainian troops killed in battle and more than 100,000 wounded, though the numbers at the time could be an over-estimate. The documents estimated Russian casualties are even higher.

The Cossack Foundation is a nonprofit organization working to support Ukrainian Special Operations and wounded warriors as they try to rebuild their lives while the war rages on. Cossack Foundation Executive Director Kateryna Koval, a Ukrainian infantry reserve commander, visited Cincinnati to build partnerships to advance that work.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what she's doing to help Ukrainian wounded warriors and their families and what life is like in Ukraine.

Guests:



Kateryna Koval, executive director and Ukrainian infantry reserve sublieutenant, Cossack Foundation



Mike Robinson, trustee, Cossack Foundation, director, Radio Free Ukraine



