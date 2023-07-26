Honoring 50 years of hip-hop with 10 films and shows 'for the culture'

The 50th anniversary of hip-hop is just around the corner, and celebrations will continue throughout the year across the country, from special performances to a film series from The Criterion Collection.

Film critic tt stern enzi joins Cincinnati Edition to share his top 10 movies and shows that celebrate the music and the culture.

