Violent crime in Cincinnati is its lowest in a decade. Recently, there’s been a rash of drive-by shootings

Backers of the proposed law to legalize recreational marijuana use for adults 21 and over in Ohio are not giving up after they didn’t receive enough petition votes to be included on the November ballot. We’ll learn how supporters are planning to obtain the 679 signatures needed for the 10-day cure period allowed by law to get more signatures to quality.

Violent crime in Cincinnati is at its lowest point in at least a decade, yet there have been five drive-by shootings in the past few weeks, all with victims between the ages of 13 and 17. We’ll learn what the police chief and city officials are doing to quell the violence.

Plus, students of Union Institute & University have not received their student loan refunds after faculty claimed they were being used to pay a small number of full-time staff members.

All that and more on the weekly news review.

Guests:

Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Statehouse News Bureau

Cameron Knight, breaking news reporter, The Cincinnati Enquirer

Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU

