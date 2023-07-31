Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4, despite decades of efforts to educate the public

Despite 30 years of raising awareness through federally funded educational programs and campaigns, drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4.

While overall drowning rates have plateaued across the country, drowning deaths of minority Americans have worsened.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the risk factors and what recreational centers are doing to address the issue and educate local communities.

Guests:



William. Ramos, Ph.D., associate professor, Indiana University School of Public Health-Bloomington

Daniel Betts, director, Cincinnati Recreation Commission

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: