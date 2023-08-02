Ask our biking experts your summer cycling questions

The cities of Covington and Newport are partnering with Tri-State Trails to develop a bike plan to improve safety for cyclists. The plan has been in the works since the deaths of two cyclists in Northern Kentucky last year. Residents are calling for better bike infrastructure, including protected bike lanes with traffic barriers on bridges.

Meanwhile, Red Bike is expanding into more neighborhoods with its most recent stations moving into Walnut Hills. The bikeshare program is having its highest ridership year-to-date.

There's a lot to talk about with our cycling experts so we're devoting the full hour to summer biking. We'll get tips for cycling in the summer heat and answer your questions.

Guests:



Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: