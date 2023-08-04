Frank LaRose under fire, Indiana's abortion ban halted, plus more top stories

Voters will decide Ohio Issue 1 in a special election on Aug. 8. Meanwhile, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has been advocating hard for the proposed constitutional amendment which, if passed, would require 60% voter approval for future state constitutional amendments.

Now the Libertarian Party of Ohio is accusing LaRose of violating federal law for campaigning in support of Issue 1. We'll discuss the allegations that he violated the Hatch Act, and his response.

Then, there's uncertainty surrounding the latest legal battle over abortion in Indiana. We'll talk about why the state's ban was put on hold even after the Indiana Supreme Court upheld it.

Plus, Kentucky's state education commissioner announces his resignation, saying he'd rather leave than oversee the implementation of some of the controversial legislation state lawmakers passed last session. We'll discuss the frequent fire he faced from Kentucky Republicans.

Guests:



Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau



Brandon Smith, statehouse bureau chief, Indiana Public Broadcasting



McKenna Horsley, reporter, Kentucky Lantern



Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast: