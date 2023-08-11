Issue 1 fails 2-1 in Ohio's special election, plus more top stories

Ohio voters said "no" to Issue 1 this week, defeating a measure 2-1 that would have made it more difficult to amend the state's constitution. However, opponents of Issue 1 have not had time to celebrate, as they set their efforts on the upcoming November election, where a proposed amendment, if passed, would place reproductive rights in Ohio's constitution.

Then, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell returned to his home state for Kentucky's annual Fancy Farm Picnic to drum up momentum for his party as the 2023 gubernatorial race heats up.

Plus, we'll talk about the future of the Hamilton County Fairgrounds as the 168th Hamilton County Fair kicked off this week.

All that and more on the weekly news review.

Guests:



Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau

Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau

McKenna Horsley, reporter, Kentucky Lantern

Scott Wartman, politics reporter, The Cincinnati Enquirer

