Ohio needs new maps for 2024, Beshear and Cameron ready to debate, plus more top stories

When Ohio voters went to the polls in 2022, they elected people to represent districts that were ruled unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court. Now those maps aren't valid for the 2023 election, and Ohio's leaders must draw a new one before the March primary.

But a group of redistricting reform advocates that include former Chief Justice Maureen O'Conner are pushing for a citizen-appointed panel to draw state legislative and congressional maps. They have submitted a proposed constitutional amendment to the Ohio Attorney General in an effort to get it on the 2024 ballot.

Then, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron are set to face off in four debates. On Cincinnati Edition, we'll take a look at their attacks on the campaign trail and a new endorsement for Cameron.

