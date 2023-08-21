Some automakers are phasing out AM radio. Lawmakers are taking notice
On long car rides, stuck in traffic and even for a quick trip across town, millions of Americans have relied on the radio to keep them company. Terrestrial radio has faced competition from satellite radio and car TVs. Now some automakers are installing radios without the AM band into electric vehicles, citing electrical interference.
Lawmakers have taken notice and introduced legislation to require all new cars to have devices that can access AM broadcast stations.
On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the significance of AM radio and the diversity of perspectives found there. We also ask whether this move by automakers is a threat to AM's longevity.
Guests:
- Christine Merritt, president, Ohio Association of Broadcasters
- Katie Thornton, independent journalist, host of the podcast The Divided Dial
- Jack Dominic, executive director, National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting
Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.
