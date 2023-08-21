© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Media
Cincinnati Edition

Some automakers are phasing out AM radio. Lawmakers are taking notice

Published August 21, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
a picture taken from the back seat of a car of a person driving with the radio turned on and illuminated
Marilia Castelli
/
Unsplash

On long car rides, stuck in traffic and even for a quick trip across town, millions of Americans have relied on the radio to keep them company. Terrestrial radio has faced competition from satellite radio and car TVs. Now some automakers are installing radios without the AM band into electric vehicles, citing electrical interference.

Lawmakers have taken notice and introduced legislation to require all new cars to have devices that can access AM broadcast stations.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the significance of AM radio and the diversity of perspectives found there. We also ask whether this move by automakers is a threat to AM's longevity.

Guests:

Listen to Cincinnati Edition live at noon M-F. Audio for this segment will be uploaded after 4 p.m. ET.

Never miss an episode by subscribing to our podcast:

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition
Stay Connected