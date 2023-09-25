Loveland residents could soon find out if Grailville land will be preserved as greenspace

The citizens group that’s been pushing to preserve rural property in Loveland as greenspace could find out this week if it's going to happen.

The Grail, a women's nonprofit organization based in Loveland, agreed to sell 89 acres of its Grailville property to Cardinal Land Conservancy.

The Grail had previously planned to sell the land to a local homebuilder for development. That deal fell apart last year, and residents formed the Grailville Land Preservation Group to advocate for conservation instead.

Cardinal Land Conservancy applied for Clean Ohio funds to purchase the property and preserve it as greenspace in perpetuity.

Executive Director Andy Dickerson said the conservancy expects to find out this week if the application is approved. If it is, he said the conservancy hopes to close on the property by the end of this year.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the importance of this property to members of the Grail and the people who live near it; plus, how Loveland residents worked together to preserve it as greenspace instead having housing built there.

Guests:



Andy Dickerson, executive director, Cardinal Land Conservancy

Sharon Scovanner, Loveland resident and founding member of the Grailville Land Preservation Group

Elizabeth Murphy, Grail member

Nancy Richardson, Grail member

