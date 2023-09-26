Cincinnati leaders visit Kharkiv to renew sister city partnership

This month, Cincinnati City Councilmember Mark Jeffreys and Cincinnati-Kharkiv Sister City Partnership President Bob Herring visited the eastern city of Kharkiv, Ukraine, to renew Cincinnati's 34-year partnership, which began as a cultural exchange in the late ‘80s. The partnership renewal signing takes place every five years and was last signed in 2017 by then-Mayor John Cranley.

Kharkiv is Ukraine’s second largest city, sitting just 25 miles outside of the Russian border, and remains under threat of bombardment well into Ukraine's second year of war with Russia. The city was hit hard in the early days of the war, and the sister city partnership raised more than half a million dollars in aid last year.

On Cincinnati Edition, we’ll discuss how the decades-long partnership began, how Cincinnati is supporting Kharkiv during wartime, and what citizen-to-citizen help between the two cities looks like.

Guests:



Mark Jeffreys, Cincinnati City councilmember

Bob Herring, Cincinnati-Kharkiv Sister City Partnership president

