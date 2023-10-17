Commemorating Cincinnati's 1963 March for Freedom

The March on Washington, D.C., in 1963 brought some 250,000 people to the Lincoln Memorial to protest for equal rights and to hear Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech. Two months later, on October 26, some 16,000 people with a similar cause gathered in Cincinnati's Government and Fountain squares.

Now Cincinnati's 1963 "March for Freedom and Vote" will be commemorated on October 26, 2023, at 7 p.m. at Zion Baptist Church. Reverend Otis Moss, an organizer of the 1963 march, and Rabbi Jonathan Prinz, son of the 1963 March on Washington speaker Rabbi Joachim Prinz, will discuss their commitment to upholding the principles of the 1963 march.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the shared message of the Black and Jewish leaders as they commemorate 60 years since the march.

Guests:

Paul Booth, division manager, Cincinnati Office of Human Relations



Rabbi Gary Zola Ph.D., executive director emeritus, Hebrew Union College Institute of Religion Jacob Rader Marcus Center of the American Jewish Archives

