Looking ahead on Issue 2 and looking back on Ohio's 'scariest places,' plus more top stories

This November, Ohio voters will decide if the state will become the 24th in the nation to legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 and over. But are there risks to legalizing recreational use? And what can we learn from states with legalized recreational usage like Michigan and Illinois?

Then, students at Miami University are speaking out against the university provost's call to shrink the humanities department after low enrollment numbers this fall.

Plus, a local author leads ghost hikes with a collection of area ghost stories and folklore from Moonville, Ohio — one of the state's "scariest places."

All that and more on the weekly news review.

Guests:



Laura Hancock, Columbus bureau reporter, Cleveland.com and Cleveland Plain Dealer

Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU

Kendall Crawford, reporter and producer, The Ohio Newsroom

Erin Gottsacker, reporter and producer, The Ohio Newsroom

