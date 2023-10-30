© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Early voting in the Nov. 2023 election is underway. Here's everything you need to get up to speed >>
Gardening
Cincinnati Edition

Why is my jack-o-lantern rotting, and other gardening questions

Published October 30, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT
an orange jack-o-lantern that looks mushy and has lost its round shape, spotted with moldy black dots
Jennifer Merritt
/
WVXU
The rotting pumpkin of one of WVXU's staffers, carved by her 9-year-old, sits on their front porch.

Halloween is Tuesday, and the jack-o-lanterns are everywhere. But has your carved pumpkin gone rotten just days after carving it? We'll ask our gardening experts for tips for keeping your pumpkins fresh after you carve them and advice for what to do with them after Halloween.

Plus, do you remember that cold blast from last December that caused so much damage? We'll discuss how to brace your plants for the winter weather.

And we'll get advice for what to do with all those leaves in your yard.

Guests:

  • Cory Christopher, Ph.D., director of conservation, Cincinnati Nature Center
  • Peter Huttinger, program director, Turner Farm Community Garden, co-overseer, Homeadow Song Farm

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org  to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionGardening
Stay Connected