Why is my jack-o-lantern rotting, and other gardening questions

Halloween is Tuesday, and the jack-o-lanterns are everywhere. But has your carved pumpkin gone rotten just days after carving it? We'll ask our gardening experts for tips for keeping your pumpkins fresh after you carve them and advice for what to do with them after Halloween.

Plus, do you remember that cold blast from last December that caused so much damage? We'll discuss how to brace your plants for the winter weather.

And we'll get advice for what to do with all those leaves in your yard.

Guests:

Cory Christopher, Ph.D., director of conservation, Cincinnati Nature Center

Peter Huttinger, program director, Turner Farm Community Garden, co-overseer, Homeadow Song Farm

Ways to listen to this show:

