Experts gather in Cincinnati to discuss the changing climate and what we can do about it

This past summer was Earth's hottest since 1880, when global record-keeping began, according to scientists at NASA.

But those rising temperatures don't affect all communities the same way.

Experts on climate science and the impact of climate change are gathering in Cincinnati Dec. 1 to discuss environmental justice, air quality and activism.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about those themes with the event's keynote speaker and lead organizer, and hear what they think we all should be doing to protect the planet.

Guests:

Peter Kalmus, Ph.D., climate activist and climate scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Bob Hyland, associate professor and educator, University of Cincinnati

The 2023 Environmental Justice and Advocacy Symposium will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at the University of Cincinnati. The symposium is free and open to the public with free and virtual attendance options. Registration is available online.

