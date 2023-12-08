1,000+ DHL workers are on strike at CVG and more top stories

Teamsters Local 100 announced Thursday that more than 1,000 DHL workers at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport are on strike, after months of failed contract negotiations with the company over unfair labor practices.

Plus, the Ohio House voted to approve HB 272 this week. If the bill becomes law, concealed guns could be permitted in buildings with courtrooms when court hearings aren't happening.

Then, Cincinnati City Council Member Liz Keating introduced two ordinances that would crack down on lost or stolen guns used in crimes.

All that and more on the weekly news review.

Guests:



Jessie Balmert, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau

Chris Wetterich, staff reporter and columnist, Cincinnati Business Courier

Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

Dan Monk, I-Team reporter, WCPO 9

Ways to listen to this show:

