New study finds invasive plants are thriving in Southwest Ohio

English ivy, winter creeper and Callery pear are a few of the ornamental plants that botanist Denis Conover views along his well-manicured, landscaped walking path. Yet, these and many other popular ornamental plants found in public gardens across the Tri-State are non-native, invasive species that can inadvertently seed in wild areas creating devastating impacts on local ecosystems. According to a recent UN backed report, the impact of invasive species cost nations $423 billion annually, driving plant and animal extinctions, food insecurity and environmental disasters.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the findings in Dr. Conover's recent study and learn how experts are working to solve the growing problem in the region.

Guests:



Denis Conover, Ph.D., professor, University of Cincinnati

The University of Cincinnati is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Ways to listen to this show: