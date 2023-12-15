The first Democratic candidate to enter the race for Wenstrup's seat is a former reporter

Former Cincinnati Enquirer reporter Joe Wessels became the first Democrat in the race to replace U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, who is stepping down, after filing his statement of candidacy on Sunday for Ohio's 2nd congressional district.

The district, stretching from Cincinnati's eastern suburbs in Clermont County across 15 counties in Southern Ohio, is the most Republican of the state's 15 congressional districts, according to 2020 presidential race results. Can a Democratic candidate win in a Republican stronghold?

Plus, Ohio lawmakers passed House Bill 68 on Wednesday, banning female transgender athletes from playing girls' and women's sports and limiting access to gender-affirming care for minors in the state.

Then, the Cincinnati Bengals remain in the AFC playoff race despite the absence of franchise quarterback Joe Burrow for the remainder of the season.

All that and more on the weekly news review.

Guests:



Scott Wartman, politics reporter, The Cincinnati Enquirer

Sarah Donaldson, reporter, producer, Ohio Public Television and Radio Statehouse News Bureau

Dan Monk, I-Team reporter, WCPO 9

Wayne Box Miller, pregame, halftime and postgame host, Bengals Radio Network

