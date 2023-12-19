© 2023 Cincinnati Public Radio
Health
Cincinnati Edition

How to cope with grief during the holidays

Published December 19, 2023 at 4:01 AM EST
The holidays can be a particularly difficult time for those who are grieving.

Continuing traditions after the loss of a loved one can feel wrong and painful for some — and necessary and affirming for others.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with people who have experienced the sudden deaths of family members to hear how they cope this time of year. And we talk with a grief counselor to get advice.

Guests:

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
