How to cope with grief during the holidays
The holidays can be a particularly difficult time for those who are grieving.
Continuing traditions after the loss of a loved one can feel wrong and painful for some — and necessary and affirming for others.
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with people who have experienced the sudden deaths of family members to hear how they cope this time of year. And we talk with a grief counselor to get advice.
Guests:
- Morgan Owens, daughter of Dr. O’dell Owens, serial entrepreneur, travel and beauty blogger and influencer
- Kimberly Magine, mother of Matthew Mangine, Jr., co-founder of the Matthew Mangine Jr. Foundation
- Matthew Mangine, Sr., father of Matthew Mangine, Jr., co-founder of the Matthew Mangine Jr. Foundation
- Marjorie Rentz, supervisor, The Goldstein Family Grief Center at Hospice of Cincinnati
